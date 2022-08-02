Harvey William Brasser, 59, died July 23, 2022, following a battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 25, 1962, in Denver to Roger and Ruth Brasser.
Mr. Brasser and his wife of 37 years, Mary Anna, lived in Denver until 1999 when they moved their family to Buena Vista.
A carpenter by trade, Mr. Brasser enjoyed what he did.
Friends and family said he took pride in creating beautiful, quality projects and his distinctive workmanship is visible all over Denver, Chaffee County and Oklahoma, as well as internationally in Haiti, Nicaragua and Mexico, where he served on construction mission projects.
He loved the outdoors and thrived while playing basketball, hunting and Jeeping above timberline with his friends and family.
Friends and family said his greatest joy was his family.
Mr. Brasser was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Marie Zuidema; and paternal grandparents, Harvey Raymond and Nellie (Ribbens) Brasser.
Survivors include his wife; children, Cailin (Josh) Bearss, Linsey (Carmen) Curro and Tanner Brasser; grandchildren, Penelope, Olivia and Amelia Bearss and Afton Curro; parents; siblings, Wayne (Chris) Brasser, Karen (Larry) Veenstra and Verna Camfferman; and six nieces and nephews and their expanding families.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista.
A dessert reception will follow.
Live streaming will be available at clearviewbv.online.church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.