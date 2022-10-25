Edgar Lowndes Berg, 78, of Salida died in his sleep Oct. 17, 2022, in Salida.
He was born June 17, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Edgar Hamlin Berg and Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth Morton Berg.
He developed his love of nature as a child, boating in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, swimming and hiking in Montreat, North Carolina, his ancestral home.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology at the University of Texas-Austin in 1970.
There he met and married his wife, Paula Marie Dolman. They met on Monday, were engaged by Friday and married seven months later.
In his 40-plus-year career in petroleum geophysics, Mr. Berg worked on every continent in the world. When he retired to Salida in 2005, he began his heart’s work in soil conservation, local food and poetry/music.
Family and friends said he was more than a husband, father and friend – he was intensely curious, a Renaissance man, a craftsman, philosopher, artist and athlete.
Mr. Berg was a founding member of the board of AgriSummit and served 11 years on the Upper Arkansas Conservation District board.
His family said his legacy is in more than his grandchildren: It is in his remarkable friendships and in all who loved him; it is in his faith in humanity’s potential to again be in harmony with the earth.
Mr. Berg was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years; daughters, Rebecca Longberg, Beth Berg and Anne Pattillo; grandsons, Axel, Bodhi and Wilson; sister, Fran; brother, Charlie; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, at A Church in Salida. Friends are invited to come share a story and a meal and bring a side dish, drink or dessert to share.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AgriSummit 2023 or A Church.
