Ronald Wilson Southard, 78, of Buena Vista died June 4, 2022.
He was born June 13, 1943, in La Jolla, California, to Talmage and Doris (Kramer) Southard.
He grew up in rural New Hartford, Iowa, and graduated from New Hartford High School in 1961.
He went on to earn multiple degrees in engineering from Iowa State University.
Mr. Southard married Lynda Chapman in 1963, and they had four children. In 1990, he married Carole Perrin, and they were married until his death.
Early success in the construction industry led him to Buena Vista, where he lived for 47 years.
During his time in Buena Vista, Mr. Southard was involved in many business ventures, including ASI, Arkansas Valley Aviation & Beacon Gallery, ASI Power Technologies, Ridgeway Matrix, Moser Legacy Furniture, Alpine Design and land development.
His family said he was a visionary. He donated land for Colorado Mountain College and was instrumental in bringing high-speed internet to the area.
Mr. Southard was also a supporter of Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Family and friends said Mr. Southard was a lifelong learner with vast interests and a thirst for knowledge. He enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, gardening and reading, and was also a talented artist.
Spending time with his family was important to him, and family trips throughout the United States were some of his most treasured times.
Mr. Southard was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Alyson Koch.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Carole Perrin; children, Bridgett Southard of West Bend, Iowa, Kim (John) Koch of Aplington, Iowa, Mitchell Southard (Tracey Rideout) of Austin, Texas, and Heather (Chad) Pruisner of Parkersburg, Iowa; stepchildren, Barbara Bentzin (Bob Montgomery) of Casper, Wyoming, and Michael Bentzin of Buena Vista; and grandchildren, Trent (Kaydee Frank) of Urbandale, Iowa, Aaron Johnson and Dustin Johnson of West Bend, Kellan (Lucas) Hahn of Madison, Wisconsin, Lyndie Koch of New Hartford and Mason Pruisner and Owen Pruisner of Parkersburg.
His memorial services will be at 11 a.m. July 27, 2022, at the Congregational Church of Christ in Buena Vista, with burial in Iowa at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the family.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
