Former Salida resident Byron J. Emehiser, 73, of Phoenix, Arizona, died Feb. 24, 2023, in Phoenix.
He was born March 29, 1949, to Byron G. and Georgia Emehiser.
He spent his childhood in Salida, where he graduated high school in 1967 before leaving for college in Boulder.
He left CU after a short time and married Carla Lepper and started a family with two sons.
Mr. Emehiser started his career at Mountain Bell (Qwest) from which he eventually retired after 32 years of service. His roles with the phone company evolved from telecommunications to engineering and from cable splicing to management.
Opportunity with the company included a relocation to Arizona for him and his family in 1983.
Mr. Emehiser married his longtime companion, Cathie Stine, in 2003.
The couple enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping trips to the Arizona mountains and Colorado, ATV rides, their love of animals, and anything that involved family.
Mr. Emehiser enjoyed life, dedicating time to his love of football (Broncos), baseball (Yankees) and golfing with his sons. He enjoyed cars and motorcycles, which he rode for many years.
Family and friends said sarcasm and teasing were his love language, and nobody was immune from the heckling.
They said he was everyone’s friend, be it neighborhood kid, stray animal or complete stranger, and his heart was that of acceptance and love.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Chad (Cari) Emehiser and Troy (Theresa) Emehiser; stepson, Brandon (Rachel) Stine; grandchildren, Lauren (David) DiMaio, Austin Emehiser, Corey and Cameron Stine, Kaylee Flores and Anthony Munoz; sister, Susan (Ron) Beauregard; nieces, Jennifer Beauregard (Brandon) and Aimee (Aaron) Zak; grandnieces, Taylor and Skyla; and grandnephew.
A family memorial service was planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arizona Humane Society, the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Mary’s Food Bank.
