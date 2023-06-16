John Caskey Sturtevant, 89, of Salida died June 12, 2023.
He was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Syracuse, New York, to Merrill and Ruth Sturtevant.
After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and later attended college.
Mr. Sturtevant moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, and worked as an engineer for AL-FE Hert Treating for 20 years before moving to Salida in 1999, where he embraced the local small town atmosphere.
Although he enjoyed road and mountain biking, his passion was racing and competing.
He competed in cross country, skate skiing, triathalons, marathons and hundreds of community races.
Neither age nor weather was a deterrent to him, and he could be seen around town every day running or biking as he trained for his next event.
Mr. Sturtevant enthusiastically followed Salida High School sports and all the local athletes. He supported all the teams, from the swim team and soccer to cross country and basketball, attending as many games as possible.
He was an avid reader and could be seen every day at Patio Pancake Place with a book in hand.
Friends and family said everyone knew him and many will miss his daily visits.
Survivors include his children, John M. of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Jamie of Columbia City, Indiana, Mark of Columbia City and Marey of Columbus City; and his grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 8 a.m. July 18, 2023, at Romeo’s Pancakes (formerly Patio Pancake Place), 640 E. U.S. 50, for breakfast.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Salida Athletic Booster Club to support local sports and athletes or to Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.