Betty Lou Rains (Browns) died January 31, 2021 in Pueblo at a nursing care facility.
She was born in eastern Colorado in 1935.
Mrs. Rains talked of her childhood on the prairie where she truly felt free; running and riding horses bareback were her fondest memories.
She started drawing at a young age and had a natural talent. She also took courses thru the mail and said Norman Rockwell graded some of her work.
If you were close to her, you likely have one or more of her hand-drawn “Rainsmark” cards.
She had many great stories like bringing her frozen cat back to life. She saved many animals given up for dead, from sparrows to horses.
She enjoyed music even though she was self-described as tone deaf. She and her husband Dennis attended and hosted many bluegrass festivals, making many friends along the way.
She remained true to her free spirit till the very end of her full life.
Mrs. Rains spoke constantly about the importance of taking responsibility for one’s own health and health care.
She was a true patriot who would fight hard for her or someone’s rights.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Dennis Rains, and her youngest son Terry Rains.
She is survived by her son Guy Rains of Salida; granddaughters Twyla Rains of Salida, and Carissa Rains; and many other cherished and loved relatives.
No services will be held.
