Chaffee County native Arthur Anthony Post, 96, died July 21, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center.
He was born Dec. 11, 1923, to Ben and Nettie (Scanga) Post at the family ranch house just outside of Poncha Springs.
He married Catherine Ferraro June 18, 1946 in Salida.
They were married for 69 years before Mrs. Post’s death.
Mr. Post was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He served on the Salida City Council and St. Joseph’s Credit Union Board and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Salida Elks Lodge, the Issac Walton League and the Sons of Italy.
Mr. Post was employed at Greenburg Furniture in Salida for 42 years.
His hobbies included hunting, golfing and playing cards.
Friends and family said his happiest times were when his family was altogether in his home around big family meals.
Survivors include his children Bernard (Linda) Post of Salida and daughter Christine (Rex) Hemmert of Salida; grandchildren Jared (Mandy) Hemmert, Colleen Hemmert, Adam (Vanessa) Post, Nicolas (Meredith) Post; and great-grandchildren Lincoln Hemmert, Tess Hemmert, Nicoleah, Alegra, Myleina and Alsacia Post.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private family services were held Saturday.
Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to either St. Joseph Helping Hands, the Sons of Italy or Ark Valley Helping Hands through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
