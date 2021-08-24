Nancy Drennan, 77, died Aug. 14, 2021, in Salida.
She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Glendale, California, to John and Betty Sullivan.
She met and married Jim Drennan in 1962, and they were married for almost 60 years.
Mrs. Drennan worked many jobs throughout her life. She delivered flowers, was a pharmacy technician and made candy in a candy store.
She had many hobbies. She loved to knit, crochet and sew and sewed many of her daughters’ clothes when they were growing up.
Mrs. Drennan loved to read and belonged to book clubs and mahjong groups. She was a skier, skiing for many years at Geneva Basin. She also volunteered for the Elk Creek Rescue Squad and was an avid camper and hiker, hiking many of Colorado’s fourteeners.
Friends and family said she “was beautiful for the way she thought and for the sparkle in her eyes when she talked about someone she loved. She was beautiful for her ability to make someone smile. She was beautiful deep down to her soul.”
They said she was a “force of nature” who was strong and always had a great outlook on life, no matter what was thrown at her.
They also said she was a loving wife, mother and grandma, who treasured her time spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Kim (Mat) Embernate and Kris (Scott) Wieseler; granddaughters, Hannah and Sylvie Wieseler; brother, Patrick (Kornelia) Sullivan; and sister, Penny (Steve) Schellbach.
No funeral arrangements are currently planned.
