Funeral services for Mary J. Koenig were held at 1 p.m. Feb. 19, 2022, at Salida United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Melinda Roberts officiated the service.
Memories of Mrs. Koenig were shared by her grandson Jeremy Kane.
Musicians Rod Schleicher and Mary Sandel performed “The Lord’s Prayer” and “On Eagles’ Wings.”
Pallbearers were Zane Mumma, Jesse Koenig, Jason Kane, Jeremy Kane, William White and Patrick Kane.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
