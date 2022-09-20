Charles Joseph “Chuck” Mitchell, 51, of Salida died Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born Detc. 24, 1970, in Ottawa, Illinois, to John and Dolores “Dodie” Mitchell.
He grew up in Buena Vista and called Salida his home.
Mr. Mitchell was an outdoorsman, a skilled construction worker and known in Chaffee County for his passionate cooking. Camping in Fourmile was one of his favorite spots to be.
Family and friends said his three children and family were his pride and greatest enjoyment. They said his grandkids will never forget “Grandpa Chuck’s” adventurous soul. He would go rock climbing, fishing, diving into the river with them, anything they wanted to do. They said he was a wild child at heart and lived every day of his life as fully as he could.
His family said they will continue to remember his kindness, love, lessons, memories and laughs that endeared him to many. They said the memory of his bright smile, quick wit and silly personality will never be forgotten.
They also said he ended nearly every conversation with those he cared for with “love you.”
Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Kirk Lukrafka.
Survivors include his sons, Jesse (Megan) and Johnny (Maranda); daughter, Ashley Mitchell (Ben); grandsons, Dexter, Wyatt and Max; two granddaughters on the way; sisters, Jo Ann Lukrafka and Carol (Randy) Sailor; brother, Dan “Chris” Robers; nieces, Brandi (Bryan) Cole and Alicia (Paul) Boykin; and nephews, Tanner Lukrafka and Paul Berry.
Burial was privately held with family.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
