Lois Martin Selders Walrath, 92, of Salida died Nov. 9, 2021, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to George and Ada Martin.
She grew up on a farm in Pawnee City and graduated from Lewiston Consolidated School in 1947.
She taught in a rural schoolhouse in Nebraska for two years.
On July 22, 1951, she married Joseph R. Selders in Lewiston, Nebraska.
The couple lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, and they had four children.
She led a Girl Scout troop in Lincoln for five years in the 1960s.
On Aug, 2, 1970, while on vacation, the family was in an auto accident in Oklahoma. Her husband and three of their children, Roxann, Steven and Kristine, were killed.
She worked for Union Bank in Lincoln during the 1970s while raising her daughter and seeing her through school.
On March 24, 1978, she married Lawrence A. Walrath in Lincoln.
They then moved to Texas.
While living in Victoria, Texas, Mrs. Walrath worked at a bank.
The Walraths also had a small piece of land outside Victoria where they raised a few head of cattle.
In 1995 the Walraths moved to Salida.
In their retirement years, they had a motor home, which they used frequently to travel around the country.
They enjoyed visiting relatives. Both were members of the Good Sams Club, and they enjoyed the “samborees” in at least 13 different states.
Her other activities included sewing and hand quilting quilts, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, sewing shirts for her husband and gardening.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and was awarded a 50-year pin.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Churches.
At Salida United Methodist Church, she was a member of the quilting group and made a quilt that was raffled off to help fund restoration of the stained glass windows at the church.
Mrs. Walrath was preceded in death by her parents; sister Ruth Anna Hicks of Lincoln; twin sister, Louise Welsch of Milford, Nebraska; husbands Joseph Selders and Lawrence Walrath; and children Roxann, Steven and Kristine.
Survivors include her daughter Gayle Johnson of Salida; grandson, Lee (Chelsea) Johnson of Salida; stepdaughters, Renee Walrath and Brenda (Richard) Ramos, both of Columbus, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Oren Johnson of Salida; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 19, 2021, at Salida United Methodist Church.
Interment will take place at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church stained glass window fund through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offers at www.lewisandglenn.com.
