Leo M. Karl, 88, of Salida died June 27, 2021, at home. His wife, Helen Scott, was at his side.
Mr. Karl served in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by Julie Ann Karl, his wife of 50 years.
Friends and family said he will be greatly missed by all those who loved and admired him.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Karl Johnson, and son, David Karl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center or a charity of personal choice through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
