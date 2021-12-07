Native Salidan Kenneth J. Plewes, 70, died Nov. 24, 2021, at his home in Salida.
He was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Salida to Kenneth V. and Pauline (McMullen) Plewes.
Mr. Plewes worked for Public Service Company for more than 40 years, starting as a meter reader and working his way up to project engineer.
A lifetime member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, he served as secretary for more than 20 years, something his friends and family said he was very proud of.
He was also a former member of Salida Rotary Club.
He enjoyed antiquing, history and collecting D. & R.G.W. Railroad memorabilia.
Mr. Plewes was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Paula (Vic) Veltri of Salida; nephews, Stefan (Chelsea) Veltri, Justin (Sylvia) Veltri and Michael Veltri, all of Salida; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
His memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
