Michael M. Wilcox, 86, died Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in Salida after recently being diagnosed with cancer.
He was born June 8, 1934, in Decatur, Illinois to Ralph and Mildred Wilcox.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was married to his wife Mary for almost 50 years.
Mr. Wilcox enjoyed history, books, hot Mexican food, craft beer, road trips with his wife and riding his bike to the Salida Library.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Skip and infant son Paul.
Survivors include daughters Julia Wilcox of Okawville, Illinois; Elizabeth (Jeremy) Petersen of Salida; son John Wilcox of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and granddaughter Michaela (Max) of North Carolina.
No service is planned at this time.
Arrangement were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
