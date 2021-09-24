Richard A. Rowlands, 78, died Sept. 11, 2021, in Buena Vista with his brother and sister-in-law by his side.
He was born in Kingston Township outside Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to David A. and Gwen C. (Herbert) Rowlands.
His family moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where he graduated Rosedale High School in 1960.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1963.
Mr. Rowlands worked at Buena Vista Correctional Complex until a disability forced him to retire.
His family said he was a kind, loving and gentle soul.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his children, Rhonda (Mike) Morgan-Scott of Salem, Oregon, and Richard (Lucy) Hoernlein of Tracy, California; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother David (Janet) Rowlands of Lenexa, Kansas; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice, 301 Oak St. Unit E, Salida, CO 81201.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
