Judith Marie (Kearby) Packard, 79, of Cañon City died Feb. 5, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Salida to Joseph and Mildred Kearby.
She married Joseph Laub in December 1959, and they had two children, Dianna Marie and Becky Jo. They divorced in 1963.
She then married Walter Russel Packard in June 1965, and they had one child, Bryan Allen Packard.
They were married 53 years until Mr. Packard died in August 2018.
During her life she was a homemaker, a certified nursing assistant at Salida Hospital, had her own dog grooming business, and she and her husband worked on the ambulance service in Buena Vista.
Mrs. Packard also worked at Wells Fargo Bank in Cañon City, and she retired from the bank in 2016.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Survivors include her children, Dianna Marie (Zeke) VanDyke, Becky Jo (Tony) Chaffin and Bryan Allen (Lea Raye) Packard; grandchildren, Samuel (Rachel) VanDyke, Jesse (Briana) VanDyke, Todd (Jenna) VanDyke, Justin Hines, Miranda Hines, Wendy Hines, Levi Packard, Crystal (Jeremy) Turner, Jennifer (Chris) Turner, Jessica (Zeke) Farber and Dustin (Kayla) McNeill; and many great-grandchildren.
Her memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Harwood Cremation & Funeral in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.harwoodfunerals.com/obituary/Judith-Packard.
