Finley Edward Nunn, 67, died Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born March 10, 1954, in Deming, New Mexico, to Doyle Ray Nunn and Nancy Ann Nunn.
His childhood was spent enjoying all the things country kids do, along with his brother, Emmett Doyle Nunn.
He graduated from Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, in 1972.
He was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with honors and a degree in systems engineering in June 1976.
In October 1976 he married Karen Nell Bradshaw, a girl he had known since junior high school, beginning 45 years of adventure together.
After further training and education which took them from coast to coast, he served aboard the USS Haddo SSN 604 from 1978 to 1981.
Mr. Nunn traveled the world, seeing Japan, Guam, Hawaii, the Mediterranean Sea, New Zealand and Australia.
In 1981 he left the Navy for civilian life.
Their oldest son, Emmett Pryor Nunn, was born Feb. 16, 1981, in San Diego, California, shortly before Mr. Nunn’s separation from the Navy.
Mr. Nunn worked for Schlumberger Oil Drilling in the Oklahoma and Texas oil fields.
Their second son, Dale Russell Nunn, also known as Rusty, was born Dec. 24, 1982, in El Reno, Oklahoma.
When the oil industry floundered in the 1980s Mr. Nunn began working for Texas Utilities at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Plant in Glen Rose, Texas, where he remained for the next 28 years.
The family lived in Granbury, Texas, where their sons grew up and were educated.
The family attended Bethel Community Church and Generations Church, where Mr. Nunn served as deacon.
Mr. Nunn and his sons enjoyed all things outdoors together, going on numerous camping and skiing trips, Boy Scout adventures, as well as most sports.
He latered transfer to Westinghouse, Nuclear Power Division, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
He began to work remotely, which enabled Mr. and Mrs. Nunn to fulfill a lifelong dream of building a home in Colorado.
They moved to Maysville in 2011 and both retired in October 2018.
They were enjoyed many adventures, including RVing, hiking, riding every tourist train in Colorado, attending quilt shows and fellowshipping with friends.
Friends and family said throughout his life Mr. Nunn was dedicated to his God, his wife, sons, family and friends.
They said he lived to serve and glorify his God, loving him with all his heart.
He loved Grace Church, where he served as an elder and enjoyed fellowship with his Christian family.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.