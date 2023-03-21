Ronald A. “Ron” Sheris, 75, of Poncha Springs died March 6, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Albert and Magdeleen Sheris.
Mr. Sheris grew and matured very fast as he was an only child.
He lived through some of the world’s most significant times and grew up directly involved with events that shaped his life.
Those who knew him could always be treated to a great story and his recollection of those events.
Mr. Sheris enjoyed working with people and from a young age developed an aptitude for customer service.
Throughout his life, he was most happy talking and helping others and creating lasting relationships.
Survivors include his life partner, Kelly Atwell; sons, Chad and Scott Sheris; daughters, Tawnya Von Allman, Shannon Clinton, Vanesa Boston and Katurah Kennedy; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date during the time of the year he most enjoyed.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
