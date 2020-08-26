Edwyna Burl Pugh Bagwell

Edwyna Bagwell, 94, died Aug. 22, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
She was born July 11, 1926, in Graham, Texas, to Alex and Winnie (Lisle) Pugh.
She grew up in various Phillips Oil Company towns in the Graham area.
She grew up around a large extended family that she loved dearly and remained close to her entire life.
Her dad was later transferred to Sanford in the Texas Panhandle, and Edwyna graduated from high school at Phillips.
She received a Business Administration degree from West Texas State College in Canyon, where she met J.A. Bagwell.
They eloped to Amarillo and were married 73 years.
They farmed and ranched at Amistad, New Mexico, and Edwyna taught school there for a few years.
All three of their daughters were born in New Mexico.
In 1960 they moved to the San Luis Valley in Colorado where J.A. and his dad ranched.
Friends and family said Mrs. Bagwell always said those years were some of the happiest of her life.
In 1970 they sold the ranch at Villa Grove, moved to Poncha Springs and bought a KOA Campground south of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. She became a full partner in the business, keeping the books and performing many other tasks around the campground, along with making three meals a day for family and employees.
They ran the campground seasonally for 21 years and made numerous life-long friends to add to the ones they already had.
After they sold the campground, they retired to Poncha Springs.
Mrs. Bagwell was a member of Salida Church of Christ.
Mrs. Bagwell sewed clothes for herself and her family, making Western shirts for her husband and mending dozens of pairs of Levis for him.
She also had jobs outside the home at various times.
In 2006 the Bagwells visited Ireland to celebrate Edwyna’s 80th birthday with their daughters and granddaughter.
The trip was a highlight for the whole family, and the Bagwells talked about it often in the following years.
In 2016 the Bagwells moved to The Bridge assisted living facility in Colorado Springs where Mrs. Bagwell made several good friends and loved playing Bingo with them.
Friends and family said she was happy to be close to her youngest daughter Barbara, and her granddaughter Carol.
Friends and family said she was a smart, independent woman and also the ultimate nurturer. She could drive a loaded grain truck with a baby and a 4-year-old on the seat beside her.
They said she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a dedicated friend, wonderful cook, and a great hostess.
Despite all the hard work over the years, friends and family said she was a fun person who loved to laugh and family get-togethers always turned to telling funny family stories.
They said she will be missed by many, and they wait with hope for their reunion with her in Heaven.
Mrs. Bagwell was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Hallie Wanda Williams, and her grandson Brian Stillings.
Survivors include her husband of Colorado Springs; daughters Mary Lynn (Glen) Stillings of Del Norte, Colorado, Karen Bagwell (Mark Holdrege) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Barbara Bagwell of Colorado Springs; granddaughter Carol Stillings of Colorado Springs; brother-in-law Robert Bagwell of Hazlehurst, Mississippi; sister-in-law LaTrelle Bagwell of Marble Falls, Texas; first cousins Glen Lisle Jr., Janice Keeth, George F. Lisle, and Sandra White; and nieces, nephews, and numerous distant cousins.
There will be no service at this time. Burial will be at Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dimmitt, Texas.
Cards may be sent to Mr. Bagwell care of Carol Stillings, 5606 Oro Grande Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80918, and memorial contributions may be made to the Gooseneck Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 403, Newcastle, TX 76372 or Feeding America at feedingamerica.org/ways-to-give/planned-giving/memorial-and-tribute-gifts&s_src=W208ORGSC&s_referrer=google&25997_donation=form1.
Arrangements are with Colonial Funeral Home in Dimmitt, Texas
Online condlences may be offered at colonialfuneralhone.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.