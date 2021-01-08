Paula Rene Svincek, 67, died Jan. 4, 2021, in hospice care at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
She was born April 7, 1953, in San Diego, California, to Lloyd and Frieda LaCoe.
She spent her youth in California, Minnesota and Colorado. She lived in Salida in her high school years.
In 1974 she enlisted in the U.S. Army.
On Oct. 6, 1975, she married Eugene (Gene) Svincek and soon settled in Monrovia, Maryland where she spent most of her career as a secretary for the Department of Commerce.
Mrs. Svincek moved to Florence, in 2015 where she spent her remaining years.
Friends and family said she was many things to many people and could typically be found at an event, behind a camera.
They said her hobby was helping others, and there were no limits to what she would do.
She was also a writer, a singer and a cook.
Mrs. Svincek was preceded in death by her husband; grandparents Ernest (Mary) Kimberlin; and brother Ronald “Scooter” (Kathy) LaCoe.
Survivors include her daughters, Jaclyn and Erin Svincek; siblings, Jeannie Hutchinson, Sharon Harris, Ellen Harris and Ryan Fischer; beloved family, Ronald (Darlene) Kimberlin, Louanna “Poochie” Bell, Betsy (Jerry) Carter, Ada Vaupel, Joseph (Anita) Svincek and Josephine Hagar; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Fund.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends, in lieu of a service, a tree will be planted at Pioneer Park in Florence.
Arrangements were with Going Home Cremation & Funeral Care of Rockville Maryland.
