Dr. Ernest F. Lokey Jr., 89, of Salida died Aug. 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Lubbock, Texas, to Ernest Franklin Lokey and Noma (Nabors) Lokey
He attended public school in Farwell, Texas, until age 16 when he enrolled in Wentworth Military Academy, graduating in 1950.
In fall 1950 he enrolled in Texas Tech University and graduated in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a commission in the U.S. Air Force.
He served three years during the Korean War.
Upon completion of military service, he enrolled in Loyola Dental School and received a DDS degree in 1961.
In 1962 he married Betty Jean “B.J.” Enga.
After an additional three years of study to become an orthodontist, he practiced orthodontics for 28 years before retiring.
Dr. Lokey was active and held membership in the American Association of Orthodontics, Southern Society of Orthodontics, American Dental Association, Eagle Scouts, Wild Sheep Federation, Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, NRA and Texas Tech Alumni Association.
He enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, rafting and skiing and treasured time spent with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jane Lokey Lindsey.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Enga Ann of Natimuk, Australia; sons, Ernest F. Lokey III of Dania, Florida, Brad Alvin of New Orleans, Louisiana, David Kim of Los Barriles, Baja California, Mexico, and Richard Allain of Midwest City, Oklahoma; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
