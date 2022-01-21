Former Salida resident William R. “Bill” Beach, 87, died Jan. 11, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
He was born in 1934 in Florence to James H. Beach and Anna D. Falgien and attended Florence schools.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956.
Mr. Beach then went to work for Mountain States Telephone Co., retiring from what was then US West in 1998 after a 40-year career.
He married Ruth Nadine Marks in 1960. They were married for 53 years, raising four children and living in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Salida and Cañon City.
Family and friends said Mr. Beach was a loving, dedicated family man who was known to all as a generous and fun-loving person.
He was a lifelong practicing Catholic and a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as financial secretary, deputy grand knight and grand knight.
Mr. Beach was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and siblings, Cliff, James, Corrine, Bernice and Joy.
Survivors include his children, William Beach, Christine Wheeler, Elizabeth (Donald) Wageck and Connie (Robert) Schlarbaum; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
His services will take place Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 622 W. Second St., Florence. Visitation will be from 9:20-10:20 a.m., followed by a rosary at 10:20 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a blood donation in honor of Mr. Beach, who was a frequent donor.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.
Online condolences may be offered at www.evergreenfuneralhome.org.
