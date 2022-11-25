Former Salida resident Martha “Marty” (Geist) Burleson, 76, of Florence died Nov. 7, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Salida to Al and Lela (Starbuck) Geist, the second of two children.
She attended school in Salida, graduating from Salida High School in 1963.
It is also in Salida where she met her future husband, Richard Burleson, in the third grade. They were married on Sept. 18, 1965.
The couple moved briefly to Ellinwood, Kansas, where their son, Brady, was born, prior to moving to Florence, where daughter Brenna was born.
Mrs. Burleson began her career in Florence working for doctors Gamache and Buglewicz but found her calling at the First National Bank of Florence (later renamed Rocky Mountain Bank & Trust), where she worked her way from the teller desk to eventually serving as vice president, interim president and board member before retiring in 2005.
Mrs. Burleson loved to travel, golf, read and weave. She put her weaving skills on display through many projects, but her best work was demonstrated in the baby blankets made for each of her grandchildren.
Her family and friends said that, while she was a loving wife, mom and a great friend to many, she truly loved her grandchildren, who made her eyes light up whenever they visited.
They also said she provided everyone with a listening ear and a voice of reason, and she was loved by all who knew her.
Mrs. Burleson was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Geist.
Survivors include her husband; children, Brady (Terri) Burleson and Brenna (Paul) Markson; grandchildren, Morgan Burleson, Lindsey Burleson, Landon Burleson, Paul Markson IV and Tucker Markson.
Her services will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Steeple Event Center in Cañon City with a reception to follow at the Florence Elks Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Arrangements are with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.harwoodfunerals.com/.
