Vicky Lynn Williams, 70, of Buena Vista died April 15, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to James and Verona Jameson.
She moved to Buena Vista in the early 1980s and raised her two children.
She had a love for walking, animals, her pets, friends and, above all, her family.
Friends and family said she was a very hard worker who during her various jobs in Buena Vista made many friendships with those who loved her as a coworker.
They said she was a selfless person who would go out of her way to take care of friends and family.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dennis.
Survivors include her children, Terry Stanion of Buena Vista and Kerry (Marc) Williams of Buena Vista; grandchildren, Joe, Trinity, Rylee, Gracey, Felicity and Dusty; brothers James (Nancy) Jameson of New York and Ralph Jameson, who lives abroad sailing; and many other cousins and family.
A celebration of life service will be held from 4-6 p.m. April 27, 2023, at Sunrise Manor in Buena Vista.
Attendees are asked to come share memories with family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at Jan’s Restaurant or at Sunrise Manor, and these donations will be given in her name to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
