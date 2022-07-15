Mass of Christian burial for Dorothy Runco was held at 11 a.m. July 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musician Judy Bullen performed “Amazing Grace,” “This Bread That We Share,” “May the Road Rise Up to Meet You” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Pallbearers were Ben Runco, Dave Runco, Raymond Runco, Jeffrey Case, Justin Ramseier and William Carman.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.