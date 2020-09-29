A memorial Mass for Joann “JoJo’ Boyd was held at 11 a.m. Sept 26, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Organist Judy Bullen performed “Morning Has Broken,” “Saints Of God” and “On Eagles Wings.”
Memories of Mrs. Boyd were shared by her granddaughter Megan Pennington and great-granddaughter Jocelyn Pennington.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
