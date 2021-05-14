Howard “Speedy” Garfin, 86, of Poncha Springs died Feb. 19, 2021, in Colorado Springs from heart complications. He was surrounded by his wife and children.
Known to friends as “Speedy,” he was born Oct. 4, 1934, in The Bronx, New York, to George and Miriam Garfin.
He became interested in music when he was 9 while listening to Benny Goodman. He took clarinet lessons and fell in love with playing big band music. Throughout school, he took clarinet, saxophone and flute lessons.
By the time he graduated from the High School of Performing Arts in New York City in 1952, he had already been performing with groups in clubs and traveled to the Catskill Mountains to play in one of the many “Borsht Belt” resort hotels.
In 1957, Mr. Garfin was drafted into the U.S. Army, and after boot camp he was placed into the 282nd Army Band. While in the Army, he met a few other musicians and put together a group called The Cold Cuts. The band won an “All Army Band” contest in 1958 and appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Tonight Show.”
Mr. Garfin traveled the world with The Rolling Along Show, an Army band that traveled to every U.S. Army base in the world. He played lead saxophone and conducted the 10-piece band.
After the Army, Mr. Garfin had the opportunity to open for Don Rickles in Las Vegas, which led to his relocation to Nevada, although he still traveled much over the years and continued to work summers in the Catskills.
From 1971 until his retirement in 2011, he led The Garfin Gathering. Over his lifetime, he led many bands that performed in lounges in Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Carson City, the Catskills in New York and a variety of places in between.
Friends and family said he played clarinet, saxophone, soprano sax, flute, conga drum, sang and entertained with equal parts of talent, humor and joy.
He met his wife, Laura, in 1967 in Lake Tahoe while performing at the Sahara-Tahoe. In three months, they were married and enjoyed 53 years of marriage together.
The couple lived at Lake Tahoe and later settled in Carson City, where they raised their two children, Josh and Rachel. They lived in Carson City for 32 years.
As Mr. Garfin began to go into semi-retirement, he joined the Mile High Jazz Band. He said he thoroughly enjoyed playing with other musicians who appreciated the music he loved, Big Band music as well as classic standards.
In 2011, the couple moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Poncha Springs became home to them in 2018.
His family said anyone who met him would say he was a gentle man, full of kindness, humor and compassion. He was humble, even though gifted with musical ability, a wonderful sense of humor and a talent for entertaining. He was an “entertainer’s entertainer.”
During his later years, he enjoyed being surrounded by his grandchildren, teaching them card games and chess, watching them play sports and sneaking them pieces of candy.
His family said he had an incredible wit with perfect timing and a way of working a joke into almost any conversation.
He was a loyal Mets fan and loved watching baseball, even if his team took a loss. His favorite dessert was cheesecake and he was a master with a bagel.
His family said they loved him very much and he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Garfin was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother.
Survivors include his wife; son, Joshua (Sarah) Garfin; daughter, Rachel (Jonathan) Fast; grandchildren, Selah, Ethan, Aidan, John and Andrew; and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in September.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center through HowardSpeedy-garfin.muchloved.com. Online condolences may be offered at the same site.
