Former Salida resident Wilma Jean Szymanski, 80, died Nov. 12, 2021, at a private care residence in La Plata, New Mexico.
She was born Jan. 17, 1941, in Denver to Robert Albert Britton and Vena Lee (Atteberry) Britton, the oldest of two children.
She was a 1959 graduate of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood.
She married Freddie Lee Szymanski on June 28, 1959, and they made their home on the family ranch in Parker.
Mrs. Szymanski worked alongside her husband and his parents, Fred and Bertha, on the ranch and dairy. She took on her husband’s role when he was drafted into the U.S. Army.
She was a longtime Douglas County resident and active in the Franktown Women’s Club, women’s volleyball, fastpitch softball and began her love of bowling by participating in several leagues in Castle Rock.
In 1984 the family sold the ranch in Parker and purchased a ranch west of Poncha Springs. The area quickly became her home and she made many lifelong friends.
Mrs. Szymanski loved her community and continued to bowl in many leagues, played women’s rec league volleyball, was a member of the Elks Auxiliary and was employed for a short time at Walmart.
She enjoyed country music, singing, traveling and the blackjack table.
Family and friends said her greatest love was her family. They said her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a source of tremendous joy for her and there was nothing she would not do for them.
Her family said she drew strength from family after she and Mr. Szymanski divorced. They said she gained a strong independence and found a true sense of joy and self-worth, and the unwavering support and love of her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren let her know every day how much she was treasured.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob.
Survivors include her daughters, Joyce (Donny) Garcia of Aztec, New Mexico, and Misty (Nick) Swallow of Battlement Mesa; grandchildren, Jessica (Larry) Thompson, Lucas (Aleesha) Nesler, Hanna, Emma and Parker Poole, Tanner Means, Mason and Carson Swallow and Cassondra (Jorge) Franco; 11 great-grandchildren; and her aunt and best friend, Janet Britton of Parker.
Her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Elizabeth.
A celebration of her life is being planned for spring in Salida and will be announced at that time.
Arrangements were with Farmington Funeral Home in Farmington, New Mexico.
