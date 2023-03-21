Madelyn Lina (Kerndt) Clark, 96, died Feb. 27, 2023.
She was born July 18, 1926, in Salida into a strict but loving German home.
She was one of seven children her parents raised: four brothers, one sister and a nephew.
As a child, she was a very good dancer, pleasing the crowd so much that they tossed coins onto the stage.
As an adult she enjoyed playing the piano and crocheting, and she was an excellent cook, especially well known for her cinnamon rolls.
After high school, she went to Denver and found work at a Federal Reserve bank.
With World War II in progress, the liberty notes from World War I were being called in and she helped to cash them in.
She also sold bonds.
She worked there for two years, during which time she met her husband, Joseph C. “JC” Clark, at a rodeo in Cañon City.
She was 20 when they married on Dec. 8, 1946.
Soon after, the couple moved to the San Luis Valley to the Sargent community where Mr. Clark was born.
They lived in a two-room house on his father’s farm until they could build their own home in Sargent.
They farmed there for another 13 years, during which time they lost their first child at birth.
Several years later they had a girl, Cheryl, and several years after that, Mrs. Clark gave birth to their son, Craig.
When farming was no longer a viable option, they moved back to Salida, where they helped to manage a motel until Mr. Clark found work with the Colorado State Reformatory.
For eight years Mrs. Clark worked for the Department of Agriculture conducting surveys.
Not knowing what to expect at each farm, she always took her mom or her husband with her.
She worked for many years in the gift shop at the Country Bounty Restaurant in Salida.
She also worked at the Comfort Inn, where she poured coffee and entertained guests with her extensive knowledge of the area.
She knew so much history about Salida and the surrounding area that tourists would stop in to ask her questions about Salida history. She really enjoyed those interactions.
When they could no longer live at home, the Clarks moved into Columbine Manor Care Center until they could be transferred to the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center at Homelake, near Monte Vista, where they spent their last years.
Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her husband on Christmas Eve 2019; son, Craig; brothers; and a nephew.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Bridges; sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Kerndt) Meek of Overland Park, Kansas; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and her ashes, along with husband’s, will be buried in Fairview Cemetery in Salida next to their son.
An interment date has not been set at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
