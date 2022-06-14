Funeral services for Betty Marie Smith were held at 2:30 p.m. June 11, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Bob Rohrich officiated the service.
Eric and Brenda Maier sang “How Great Thou Art” and “Hallelujah,” and Cooper and Larson Best sang “Wagon Wheel.”
The obituary was read by Mrs. Smith’s daughter Jodie Smith.
Many of Mrs. Smith’s family and friends shared memories.
Pallbearers were Steve Best, Eric Best, Ty Best, Jared Best, Cooper Best and Larson Best.
Interment will take place at Crete Cemetery in Chase County, Nebraska.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
