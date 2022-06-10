Patrick Lee Hawkins, 72, of Coaldale died June 1, 2022, in Coaldale.
He was born June 29, 1949, in Gallup, New Mexico, to William Allen and Pearl Fay Hawkins.
Mr. Hawkins started working as a disc jockey in his hometown of Gallup, then in Kalispel, Montana, then in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He moved to Gunnison to work as a DJ and finally to Salida, where he worked at KVRH, KBVC and KHEN.
His family said he was an active guy, skiing with his Bullseye Ski Team, riding motorcycles with his Commodore friends and fishing in between.
They said he was loved and remembered by friends and family far and wide, especially in the Salida area.
Mr. Hawkins was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Alaine Downing.
Survivors include his sister Nettie Hawkins of Garland, Texas; brother, William “Bud” Hawkins of Heber, Utah; and daughter, Lisa Marbury of Albuquerque.
A gathering in his memory will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11, 2022, at A Church, 419 D St., Salida. Friends are invited to stop by, visit and share memories and war stories.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
