Former Salida resident Frederick James Medrano, 76, of Tampa, Florida, died July 21, 2021, in Lutz, Florida.
He was born March 10, 1945, as a “surprise gift” for his parents, James P. and Emma Albina Coster Medrano. His mother went to the hospital with a severe case of whooping cough, unaware that she was pregnant, and delivered a 9-pound baby boy.
He attended St. Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Salida High School in 1963.
He was married to Linda Frazee for 14 years. They had three children, Michelle, Noel and Christian.
In 1970 the family moved to Arvada.
Mr. Medrano worked as a substation electrician and was introduced to the world of computers in Denver in 1970 with Public Service Co.
He subsequently became a systems analyst and worked for United Airlines and several tech companies in Colorado and Florida.
Additionally, he was a part of the banking industry and a key player in the creation of ATMs.
Mr. Medrano was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, John Coster; siblings James, Barbara, Robert, Rex, John, Tom and David; and daughter Noel.
Survivors include his sister Beverly of Fort Collins; ex-wife, Linda Frazee Stegeman of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter Michelle Medrano (Ken Crismon) of Denver; son, Christian (Antonette) Medrano of Denver; grandchildren, Jesse Wentker, Danyelle (Dylan) Zeliff and Michael Medrano, all of Denver, and Jaden Tevault of Surprise, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Special private services will take place with friends in Tampa and at a private family gathering in Denver. His ashes will be spread near Salida.
Arrangements are with Science Care.
