Jimmy Eugene James, 73, of Salida died unexpectedly on Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 19, 1948, to Porter and Lola James in Salida, where he lived all his life.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1966.
Mr. James had a passion for the outdoors and wanted to be a game warden but changed his dream to become a police officer.
He attended Trinidad Police Academy and after completion returned to Salida, where he got his first job as a dispatcher.
Shortly after his dispatch job, he became a police officer in 1969 and worked for 33 years before he retired as the senior sergeant in 2003.
After being retired for a short time, Mr. James began working with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a detentions deputy and was promoted to sergeant.
Friends and family said he did everything with passion, and he truly enjoyed law enforcement and serving the Salida community.
Mr. James owned his own Guiding Business called Shavano Outfitters for 10 years, where he guided hunters with the aim of giving them the best hunting experience in the valley.
He married Shirley Martellaro on June 5, 1970. They had three daughters, Jodi, Kasey and Jamie.
His family said his pride and joy was his five wonderful grandkids, and he loved giving them goofy nicknames, telling them lots of stories and sharing all his words of wisdom with them.
He loved telling them jokes and singing songs, sharing all his hunting stories.
Mr. James also loved watching hockey and taking his grandchildren to watch the Gold Kings and Avalanche hockey games.
Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years; daughters, Jodi James (Randy Danforth) of Panama City, Florida, Kasey (Clay) Ogden of Salida and Jamie (Mike) Trantham of Howard; grandchildren, Chance (Rylie) Ogden of Laramie, Wyoming, Blake Ogden, Sierra Lenhart, Alyssa Lenhart and Arabella Trantham; and many nieces and nephews.
His services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 24, 2022, at Grace Church in Salida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chaffee County Search and Rescue through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.