Michael William Cahill, 57, of Salida died Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born May 8, 1965, in Minnesota to Richard and Beverly (Treml) Cahill.
He moved to Salida with his family when he was young.
Mr. Cahill owned and operated Highs Liquor for the past 20 years. He took over from his parents, who had owned and operated the business for the previous 30 years.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping, fishing, hunting and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Beverly Cahill of Salida; son, Josh (LaMarie) Cahill of Salida; daughter, August Cahill of Alamosa; brother, Richard Cahill of Howard; sister, Kellie Cahill of Poncha Springs; and grandson, Xavier Claybrook of Salida.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 11, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
