A funeral service for Betty L. Graf was held at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020, in The Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Fay of Episcopal Church of the Ascension presided.
The lessons were read from Job 19:25-27.
Tim Swartz shared a memory.
Pallbearers were Rich Young, Tim Swartz, Mike Oversole, Aaron Oversole, Jarren Oversole and Josh Valerio.
Following the funeral service a committal ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
