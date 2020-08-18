Graveside services for David H. Biggs were held at 1 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery.
Rev. Bob Kippley officiated the service.
Family members shared memories and a fly-over was conducted by the Civil Air Patrol.
The ashes of Mr. Bigg’s late wife Daisy were also interred at this time.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion conducted their flag presentation ceremony and gun salute.
Ted Sarai rendered “Taps.”
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
