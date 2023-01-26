Graveside services for John Franklin Poyser Jr., were held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Two of Mr. Poyser’s favorite songs, “How Do I Say Goodbye” and “The Long Black Train,” were played.
Local Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Tony Trujillo read a tribute to Mr. Poyser.
Honorary pallbearers were Lisa Baldwin, Rachael Van Dyke, Sean Rocha, Marc Rocha, Shelby Hall, Colby Carothers, Adrain Poyser, Danny Daffron and Jay Daffron.
Veterans from Salida and Poncha Springs conducted their traditional flag presentation and gun salute and played taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.