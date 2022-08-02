Donald Lee Craig, 94, of Salida died July 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Pender, Nebraska.
Mr. Craig and his family moved to Salida in December 1971 to open the NAPA Auto Parts Store, with which he was involved for more than 50 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, working at NAPA and working around his home.
Friends and family said his greatest joy was spending time with granddaughter Michele Craig.
Mr. Craig was also a member of the Olive Branch Lodge No 274 of Masons in Rosalie, Nebraska.
He donated more than 10 gallons of blood to Vitalant (formally Bonfils Blood Center).
Mr. Craig was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther Craig; daughter, Paula Bullington; brother, Keith Craig; sister Fern Shawver; and granddaughter, Michele Craig.
Survivors include his son, Brad Craig of Poncha Springs; son-in-law, Don Bullington of Salida; sister Donna Wade of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren Greg Bullington of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Jeff Bullington of Alamosa; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Bullington and Abby Oblak; and great-great-grandchild, Braelynn Oblak.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022. at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vitalant through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
