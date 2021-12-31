Joseph Charles Carricato, 81, of Salida died Dec. 20, 2021, in Pueblo County.
He was known by the nicknames Josey, Cary and Poppa.
He was born Feb. 25, 1940, in Crested Butte to Joseph P. and Rose (Guerrieri) Carricato.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and briefly lived in Southern California prior to and after his military duty.
Mr. Carricato later returned to Colorado, often telling those closest to him, “You can leave Colorado, but you will eventually be back.”
He met and married his wife of nearly 60 years, Sherrill “Sherry” Diane Walker, in 1962 and remained by her side until his death.
Family and friends said Mr. Carricato was stern, ornery and mischievous, with a library of stories, one-liners and funny observation about life. They said his wit will be absent and dearly missed from their lives.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Randy (Shauna), Robie (Melanie) and Tony (Trisha); grandchildren, Justin (Crystal), Shane, Tanner, Nicolette, Skyler (Ygor), Chaze, Wyatt and Tuker; great-grandchildren, Aria and Danny; and many other family members.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Imperial Memorial Gardens Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery in Pueblo.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com.
