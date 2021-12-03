Phillip John DeBuano, 56, of Cañon City died Nov. 26, 2021, in Cañon City.
He was born Dec. 17, 1964, in Salida to Frank and Berna DeBuano.
He graduated from Salida High School.
Mr. DeBuano was a heavy equipment operator in Penrose working for LaFarge Holcim.
He had many hobbies, but his favorites were golfing, gambling, hunting and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He was a member of the Elks Club and several golf courses.
Mr. DeBuano was preceded in death by his mother, brother Rocky and nephew Michael.
Survivors include his sisters, Connie (Jim) Salazar of Salida and Pamela (Randy) Boucher-McCament of Peoria, Arizona; brothers Berchie (Sue) DeBuano of Salida, Mike (Lisa) DeBuano of Cañon City and Jimmy (Lori) DeBuano of Breman, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will take place in spring, and details will be provided later.
Memorial donations may be made to Mike DeBuano in care of the Phillip DeBuano Memorial Fund at Sunflower Bank, 831 Royal Gorge Blvd., Cañon City, CO 81212.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
