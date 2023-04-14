Barbara Helen Sterle

Barbara “Barb/Babs” Helen Sterle, 75, of Salida died March 24, 2023.
She was born May 2, 1947, in Amarilllo, Texas, to Eldon and Joyce Moore and was the oldest of four children.
She graduated from high school in Grand Junction on May 5, 1966. On that same day her family moved to Salida, where she met her future husband, Louis “Louie” Sterle. They were married in November 1966.
Mrs. Sterle loved early morning sunrises when she helped launch her friend’s hot air balloon, and she enjoyed word searches and doted on her dog, Lucy Gayle.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a granddaughter, Emma Sterle.
Survivors include her children, Joyce Hansen of Buena Vista, Louis (Dana) Sterle of Poway, California, and Paul (Mel) Sterle of Craig; brothers, Larry (Twyla) of Texarkana, Texas, Robert (Verna) of Amarillo and Rodger of Amarillo; grandchildren Brittany Hansen, Channey (CJ) Meseke, Tucker and Carter Sterle, Coral (Jonathan) Stadler and Tanner Wood; great-granddaughter, Bria Gray; sister-in-law Marie Mazza; dear friend Donna Beers, whom she thought of as a sister; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. April 29, 2023, at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort’s conference center. The family will host lunch and asks that those attending take a dessert to share.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.lewisandglenn.com/.
