Steven Thomas Kucera, 59, of Salida died May 15, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Nov. 15, 1962, in California to Robert “Butch” and Edith (Mills) Kucera.
Mr. Kucera grew up in a small Northern California town with his parents and two siblings.
He started in the entertainment world at a very young age. His first magic show was at age 8, and he started playing the banjo at age 10.
Mr. Kucera was playing music and performing magic right up until his last moments.
He was married and lived in Sonoma County for many years and opened his first magic business, Wine Country Wizardry.
He also developed a bluegrass band, TWANG, and was well known in the community and Bay Area.
While in Las Vegas, he formed the Picadillos.
He moved to Colorado and became involved with local theater groups and Salida Circus.
Known as “Magic Steve,” he was the ringmaster for Salida Circus.
He chose to become a father to Henry Dempsey, which his family and friends said made him extremely happy and fulfilled his dream of becoming a parent.
They said his light will always shine in all their hearts and memories.
Mr. Kucera was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Kucera, and wife, Stella Harder-Kucera.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Ellen (Nicholas) Kucera-Gordon; sister-in-law, Karen Kucera; son, Henry Dempsey; and Jennifer Dempsey.
No local services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to soulofsalida.org.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
