Raymond Lyle “Ray” Glaser died June 17, 2021, of kidney failure, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 15, 1930, in Herrick, South Dakota, to Leon and Rose Glaser.
At age 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1947 to 1957.
While in the Navy, he served four tours as a quartermaster on the USS Midway aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean from 1949-1953.
In 1962, he married Roselle “Rose” Anzalone.
They lived in Chicago, Illinois, and Delavan, Wisconsin, where Mr. Glaser had a carpet and tile business.
In 1979, The Glasers moved to Salida with their children, Karyn, Scott and Kurt.
Although he wasn’t born and raised in Salida, Mr. Glaser was considered a local.
The Glasers ran the Motel Westerner, and in 1980 Mr. Glaser became a ski instructor at Monarch Mountain Ski Resort.
Serving the ski school for 31 years as an instructor and later as a ski school supervisor, he retired from Monarch in 2011.
During the past 40 years in Colorado, until his health eventually slowed him down, Mr. Glaser rarely spent time indoors.
He led an active lifestyle by enjoying golf, bowling, skiing, attending live music performances, watching his children and grandchildren participate in various Salida activities and events and drinking coffee with friends.
An accomplished athlete in his younger years, Mr. Glaser played for the Midway’s basketball and baseball teams, and he also ran for the aircraft carrier’s track team.
He played baseball for the Pacific Coast League’s Seattle Rainiers. Bowling for various leagues in Chicago and Delavan, Mr. Glaser was chosen to appear on the popular TV game show “Bowling for Dollars.”
His athleticism also inspired him to coach for his kids’ youth sports teams.
He continued to pursue sports, skiing and golfing well into his 80s.
In addition to athletics, Mr. Glaser’s passions included spending time with family and friends, listening to local music and teaching people to ski.
He was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Carol Mann; and parents.
Survivors include his brothers, Richard Glaser and Lloyd Glaser; children, Karyn Glaser, Scott (Janeen) Glaser, and Kurt (Steph) Glaser; grandchildren, Megan (Chris) Montjoy, Wolfe Haro, Hailey Haro, Nina Haro, Jesse Haro, Eddie Glaser, Ellen Glaser, and Kasey Glaser; and many great-grandchildren.
Services were held at 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County P.O. Box 1430, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.