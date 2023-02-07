Jan Dolan Sebastian, 87, of Salida died Jan. 24, 2023, in Cañon City.
He was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Nebraska to Dolan and Olive Sebastian.
Mr. Sebastian was owner and operator of Chaffee Transit in Salida.
His family and friends said he loved life, enjoyed family and the outdoors and was a true sportsman in every sense.
Survivors include his sons, James Vernon Sebastian of Salida and Jon Terrent Sebastian of Prescott, Arizona; daughters, Sheree Potts of Salida and Kirsten Reeves of Golden; and partner, Monika Griesenbeck of Salida.
A celebration of his life will take place at a date to be determined.
Arrangements were with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
