Donald Ray Collins of Saguache died May 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 11, 1932, in Lamar to Lee and Emma Collins.
He had three sisters, Laura Collins Smith, Marlene Collins Elrod and Dorothy Mae Collins Anderson.
In 1936 due to the Dust Bowl, the Collins family migrated from Lamar to the Salida/Poncha Springs area via a team and wagon followed by the family car.
Mr. Collins was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Japan from 1950-1952.
He married Judith K. Collins on June 3, 1956, and they had three children.
Mr. Collins worked for Sangre de Cristo Electric in Buena Vista and CF&I Steel Co. at Monarch.
Prior to retiring he was also a rancher in the Salida and Hooper areas.
Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his sisters; son Warren Wade Collins Sr. and grandson Nicholas Collins.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years; children Russel Collins and Colleen (Randy) Green; daughter-in-law Twyla Collins; grandchildren Susan Collins, Christa (Travis) Heikes, Warren Wade Jr. (Sarah) Collins, Jason (Kassi) Collins and James Green; great-grandchildren, Codie and Marissa Heikes, Hailey, Lane and Gracie Collins, Kolt and Jett Collins and Hadley Livings; and numerous nieces and nephews in the Salida area.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. June 5, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
