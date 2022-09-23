Thomas Noel “Tom” Estis, 84, died Sept. 17, 2022.
He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Denver to Cleo Warner Estis and Erma Aline Reed Estis.
Survivors include his brother, Jerry, and “favorite” sister-in-law, Sharon; his soulmate, Linda; daughters, Bonnie Estis (David) Yarborough and Evonne Estis (Larry Allen); grandchildren, Tommy Linza and Misha Linza (Calvin) Clark; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Macey and Harper; nieces, Twila, Toloa and Treva; many grandnieces and nephews; and stepchildren, Garret and Leslie.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022, at Howard Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50, Howard.
Arrangements are with Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.