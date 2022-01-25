Phyllis Ann Mitchell Goldmuntz, 77, died Jan. 10, 2022, at Skyline Ridge Memory Care Facility in Cañon City after a 13-year diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Nov. 18, 1944, in Hopewell, Virginia, to Bill and Jennie (Mizera) Mitchell.
She was a 1962 graduate of Hopewell High School and a 1965 graduate of Maryview Hospital School of Nursing in Portsmouth, Virginia.
She married Barry M. Goldmuntz on April 4, 1970, in Denver.
Her nursing career included cardiac care unit head night nurse at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, nurse in acute dialysis unit at Colorado University Medical Center in Denver and an educator teaching therapeutic touch (healing touch) in Colorado Springs.
Mrs. Goldmuntz continued practicing healing modalities her entire life.
The couple lived for 30 years in Manitou Springs, where they raised their two children. They spent the last 20 years in Salida.
A lifelong learner, Mrs. Goldmuntz’s passions included gardening, weaving, cooking, volunteering, reading, knitting and traveling.
Her family said she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who had an ability to touch all she befriended with her sweet and kind nature, including her friends, family and all the animals she loved and cared for over the years.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Jessica Goldmuntz Stokes; son, Aaron (Dava Szalda) Goldmuntz; grandchildren, Abraham Stokes, Hannah Stokes, Isaac Goldmuntz, Avi Goldmuntz and Owen Goldmuntz; and nephews, Mike Pritchard and Justin Pritchard.
A celebration of her life will be held in Manitou Springs in July 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health & Hospice at https://www.heartoftherockieshhh.com/.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
