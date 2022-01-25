Longtime Salida resident Wilma “Willi” Jo McBride died Jan. 17, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
Her family said she was a “holy terror” in high school, causing her teachers to fear for her younger siblings and advise them not to behave in the same fashion as their big sister.
Early in her career, she worked in Las Vegas for casino magnate Steve Wynn. Later, when back in Salida, she held positions at the local Ford dealership and the Bureau of Reclamation.
She enjoyed league bowling and was reported to have a 230 average while in her prime.
She was a lover of dogs, most recently her beloved Sharkey, and she donated regularly to the ASPCA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Wilma Bonney.
Survivors include her son, Jason (Melissa) McBride, and grandchildren, Preston, Jaclyn and Bruce, all of Castle Rock; brother, Ralph Bonney of Thornton; and sister, Linda Brazil of Salida.
Her body was donated to science, and services will be held when her remains are returned after the donation is complete.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
