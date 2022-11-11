Julia Katherine Hanks

Former Salida resident Julia Katherine Wood Hanks of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died Nov. 2, 2022, in Harrisburg.
She was a 40-year, four-time cancer survivor before succumbing on her fifth battle.
Mrs. Hanks was a longtime community volunteer and active in her churches in four states. She was active in the Methodist Church in Salida, where she and her husband, John, lived for 11 years before moving to Pennsylvania.
Mr. and Mrs. Hanks traveled to 47 states and four foreign countries. Of all their travels she most enjoyed Anna Maria Island near Bradenton, Florida. Her family vacationed at Anna Maria throughout her childhood, and she and her husband often traveled there as well.
Mrs. Hanks was a childcare provider and helped raise more than 20 children.
Family and friends said she was a loving person who always thought of others and will be dearly missed, but they celebrate that she is with Jesus Christ and preparing a place for them.
Mrs. Hanks was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert T. Wood and Eleanor Moffett Wood of Brandon, Florida; and brother James Wood of Williamsburg, Virginia.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, John N. Hanks; son, John N. Hanks, Jr. of Harrisburg; daughter, Julie D. Hanks; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Reichardt, and granddaughter, Sage M. Hanks, of Silverthorne; brother Grier (Kathleen) Wood of Gainesville, Georgia; sister-in-law Carolyn Wood of Cobbs Creek, Virginia; Bob and Sally Barrett of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; nine nieces and nephews; 17 grandnieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends from across the country.
Her life will be celebrated at a private service during a family reunion, and interment will be in Tampa, Florida.
Arrangements are with Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania.
