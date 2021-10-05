Former Salida resident Kevin Wilson, 50, died Sept. 20, 2021, in Houston, Texas, of acute right heart failure in addition to his longtime battle with pulmonary hypertension and interstitial lung disease.
He was born March 31, 1971, in Pueblo to Gerald Wilson and Marti (Billups) Lucero.
He graduated from Rampart High School in 1989. In 2000, he accepted a position as a store manager at Brakes Plus in Colorado Springs, where he worked for more than 15 years before being placed on long-term disability.
Mr. Wilson moved to Livingston, Texas, in April 2021 with his love Tammy, which his family said gave him another spark of life that allowed him live out and fulfill his bucket list for his last year.
Family and friends said he was a great family man and a loving father. Though he was never married, they said his spirits were kept strong through many years with loving girlfriends and friends.
He was a social, active man who loved cars, various other projects and cooking unique meals.
His family said he enjoyed surprising them with his amazing talent, coaching his son in many sports and giving people a hard time.
His family and friends said they will always remember him as a strong-hearted and extremely talented person.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his son, Thomas (Amber) Wilson; mother and stepfather, Marti and Art Lucero; brother, Brian (Brenda) Wilson; stepbrother, David (Michelle) Lucero; nephew Sam and niece Sophia; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service and remembrance will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, 2021, at Antelope Ridge Club House, 4001 Gray Fox Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80922. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Wilson’s life.
